Happy Holi 2023: Wishes, images and greetings to share with your loved ones

Holi, the festival of colours, is here and people will be celebrating it with their dear ones. In Maharashtra, Holika Dahan or Holi will be celebrated today, March 6, 2023, and Dhulivandan will be celebrated tomorrow, March 7, 2023.

The first day of the festival is called Holika Dahan or Holi and the second day is called dhulivandan in Maharashtra. As per the Hindu calendar, Holi falls on the Full moon day in the month of Phalgun-and is also called the Spring Festival, as it marks the arrival of spring.

Holika Dahan is celebrated by burning Holika, an asura. Holika Dahan marks the start of the festivities of Holi. According to the Hindu calendar, Holika Dahan is done every year on the full moon night of Phalgun month. While dhulivandan is celebrated by smearing gulal and other coloured powders on each other.

On the occasion of Holi, send these wishes, messages and greetings to your friends, family and dear ones to spread love and peace.

May there be no trace of evil in your life. May there be only goodness all around you. Happy Holi 2023.

God gives you all the colours of life, the colours of joy, the colours of happiness, the colours of friendship, the colours of love, and any other colors you wish to paint in your life. Have a wonderful Holi!

Have a great time with colours on Holi and the rest of the days filled with love. Holi greetings!

May God bless you with joy and prosperity on this auspicious day. Wishing you and your loved ones a very colourful Holi.

Warm greetings to you and your loved ones. May you forget all your worries and enjoy this day to the fullest. Happy Holi.

Holi is the time to show your love for each other and to renew your friendship. Sending you heartiest love this Holi.

May the spirit of Holi bring you happiness. The warmth of Holi brings you joy, and the joy of Holi brings you hope. I wish you a joyous Holi!

Let us make this Holi special by sprinkling the colors of love on one another. Happy Holi to you, my love.

Even though I am not with you on this joyous occasion of Holi, my thoughts and prayers are with you. I wish you a joyous Holi.

May you be blessed with a day full of colours, happiness, laughter and smile. Wishing you a very Happy Holi.

