The Maharashtra govt has raised the limit of death and retirement gratuity to Rs 20 lakh and approved the creation of 4,860 special teacher posts in the state

Pic/X

Listen to this article Maharashtra govt announces key decisions ahead of assembly elections x 00:00

The Maharashtra government on Monday announced several key decisions, including raising the limit of death and retirement gratuity to Rs 20 lakh and the creation of 4,860 special teacher posts in the state, news agency ANI reported. These decisions were taken at a Cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister (CM) Eknath Shinde in Mumbai on Monday, September 30.



In a post on X, the Maharashtra CM's Office stated, "Various important decisions were taken in the State Cabinet meeting held today at Mantralaya under the chairmanship of Chief Minister @mieknathshinde . Deputy Chief Minister @Dev_Fadnavis , Deputy Chief Minister @AjitPawarSpeaks along with Cabinet members were present."

ADVERTISEMENT

The state also approved a 10 percent salary increase for Kotwals. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) will receive interest-free secondary loan assistance as well as concessions on the payment of land premiums, the cabinet decided.



Apart from these decisions, Maharashtra also announced a subsidy scheme for rearing indigenous cows.



The housing schemes for the poor will be expedited and the ineligible slum dwellers of Dharavi will be made beneficaries of an affordable rental housing scheme.



Shinde's government has also decided to increase the financial criteria for the Krishi Swavalamban Yojana, which will benefit the Scheduled Caste and Neo-Buddhist farmers.

Stamp Act to be amended to generate more revenue in Maharashtra

The cabinet approved the construction of the Hasala, Umbadga, Peth, and Kava Kolhapur Dams in Latur District and a decision was also made to increase the allowances of home guards in the state.



Further, a selection committee will established for recruitment in Ayurveda and Unani colleges.



Additionally, a decision was taken to nominate 26 more Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) in the state.



A one-day technical break for most employees has been excused.



The state government also approved relief in stamp duty for the rehabilitation of Metro-3 project-affected people and decided to reduce the rate of the government guarantee fee, although the amount will not be waived.



A revised policy for military schools in the state will be implemented. Meanwhile, the state government will amend the Stamp Act made to enhance revenue generation in Maharashtra.



The decisions come ahead of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections which will be held in 288 constituencies. The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the dates for the polls, which will see a contest between the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi coalition, comprising the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), and the Congress, against the Mahayuti, which includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar-headed NCP.

(With ANI inputs)