Maharashtra govt considering ban on ex-Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's book, claims Supriya Sule

Updated on: 05 April,2025 06:00 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Supriya Sule claimed that Anil Deshmukh, who served as the Maharashtra Home Minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, has made many sensational revelations in his book

Anil Deshmukh had last year said that he started writing the book, titled 'Diary of Home Minister', during his 14-month incarceration. File Pic

Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP SP) leader Supriya Sule on Saturday alleged that the Maharashtra government was considering a ban on state's ex-Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's book, "Diary of Home Minister", reported the PTI.


In a post on 'X', the Baramati MP claimed that Anil Deshmukh, who served as the Maharashtra Home Minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, has made many sensational revelations in his book.



"It is understood that the government is considering banning the book 'Diary of a Home Minister' by former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. He has made many sensational revelations in the book. It is clear that if it is banned, the voice of expression will be suppressed," Supriya Sule wrote on X, according to the PTI.

The government should remember that no matter how much they try, the voice of truth can never be suppressed permanently, she said, adding that the truth will ultimately win.

Anil Deshmukh's book, which is in Marathi and was released last year, delves into the allegation of the Rs 100 crore bribe demand, explosives planted outside Industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house, Antilia, and the former minister's arrest in a money laundering case.

NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh had last year said that he started writing the book, titled 'Diary of Home Minister', during his 14-month incarceration.

The book, which will also throw light on how he came out of jail after a long court fight, he had said earlier in a press release.

The former state home minister has faced a CBI case for alleged corruption and another case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for money laundering.

Anil Deshmukh had resigned as the Maharashtra Home Minister in April 2021 and was arrested in November 2021.

He was released on bail in December 2022.

(with PTI inputs)

