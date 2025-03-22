Delimitation should be done, but in a fair manner, says Supriya Sule

Talking to reporters in Mumbai, Sule said the southern states have done extraordinarily well in population management and the social sector

Supriya Sule. Pic/X

NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule on Saturday said that delimitation of Parliamentary constituencies should be done, but in a fair manner, reported news agency PTI.

The NCP (SP) is an ally with Tamil Nadu's ruling party, the DMK, in the opposition INDIA bloc.

The DMK is hosting its first meeting of states over delimitation on Saturday. The state's Chief Minister M K Stalin said it was more than a meeting, which marked the beginning of a movement that will shape the country's future to achieve fair delimitation.

Delimitation is the process of redrawing the boundaries of constituencies to reflect the latest population numbers.

Talking to reporters in Mumbai, Sule said the southern states have done extraordinarily well in population management and the social sector, reported PTI.

"There is no clarity on delimitation, and we are concerned. Delimitation should be done, but in a fair manner," she said, reported PTI.

"We are in touch with the DMK. They are having a meeting of only southern states today," the Lok Sabha MP from Baramati said when asked about her party's stand on the joint action committee hosted by the DMK, reported PTI.

She said the opposition has been raising the issue of "one nation, one election" in the Joint Parliamentary Committee.

Chief Ministers of Kerala, Telangana, and Punjab: Pinarayi Vijayan, Revanth Reddy and Bhagwant Singh Mann were among the leaders attending the meeting.

The DMK reached out to Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, West Bengal and Punjab for the meeting.

Delimitation: Stalin for legal fight as well, Pinarayi likens exercise to 'sword of Damocles'

Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK backed first Joint Action Committee (JAC) meeting over Lok Sabha delimitation saw a political consensus emerge to bat for 'fair delimitation,' to not lose representation and to fight against having population as the yardstick to determine the number of seats.

At the meeting held here on Saturday, TN Chief Minister M K Stalin made it clear the fight is likely to be taken forward through the legal route also.

In the meeting, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the delimitation of LS seats was hanging like the "sword of Damocles," and alleged the BJP government was going ahead on the issue without any consultation.

He said "This sudden move is not driven by Constitutional principles or democratic imperatives," but by narrow political interests. Delimitation, if done after Census will lead to an increase in seats for northern states, a reduction for southern states. Such a cut in seats for the south and an increase for the north will suit the BJP as it holds greater influence in the north.

Addressing the meeting here, CM Stalin favoured setting up an expert panel to draw up the political and legal action plan. He proposed christening the panel as 'Joint Action Committee for fair delimitation' and sought ideas to initiate legal action, by taking forward political fight.

"We are not against delimitation, we are for fair delimitation," he said, adding, "continuous action is very essential to establish rights."

(With inputs from PTI)