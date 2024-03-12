Maharashtra govt constitutes SIT to probe violence during Maratha agitation

The SIT was formed on the instructions of the Maharashtra assembly speaker after the matter of threats issued to Deputy Chief Minister Fadanvis was raised in the Assembly by BJP MLAs

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. File Pic

The Maharashtra government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the allegations of conspiracy and violence during the Maratha agitation in Maharashtra. Nashik Commissioner of Police Sandeep Karnik will be the head of the SIT, reported news agency ANI.

The SIT was formed on the instructions of the Maharashtra assembly speaker after the matter of threats issued to Deputy Chief Minister Fadanvis was raised in the Assembly by BJP MLAs.

On February 28, speaking in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, CM Eknath Shinde said "Many leaders have become big on the issue of Martha reservation, Jarange patil raised demands for Maratha reservation he didn't had any political background and even I went to him. Keeping all the protocols aside I visited him twice. But now he is making remarks against DCM, our ministers and on the government... why? He is using low level language against the DCM, this language is not of karaykarta it's a political language. There are many other castes leaving in the state but this is an attempt to creat conflict between castes too. We won't tolerate such language against anyone. So let SIT investigate the matter and let the truth come out (doodh ka doodh paani ka pani hone do)," reported ANI.

"We have given reservation to Maratha and it will stand in the court too all the guidelines and norms of court has been studied properly and accordingly. We have given reservation, there is no injustice done on any other community but people are spreading rumours that this reservation won't stand in court why? Who is spreading this?" the Maharashtra CM said, reported ANI.

Jarange-Patil's Maratha reservation campaign is accused of receiving financial support from 'political associates,' and it is alleged that he made inflammatory remarks during the course of the campaign.

The Maharashtra State Government had indicated that if Jarange Patil's Maratha agitation for the Maratha Reservation is politically motivated, funded, and intended to cause unrest, a comprehensive SIT inquiry would be conducted to assess its implications on law and order in the state, reported ANI.

The demand for an inquiry was raised by BJP MLA Ashish Shelar, after which Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar ordered a SIT probe, reported ANI.

Jarange Patil's appeal reportedly led to a significant road blockade in Beed district, causing inconvenience to the public.

The police responded by registering a case against him. Additionally, 25 other cases related to traffic jams have been registered in different locations across the Beed district.

