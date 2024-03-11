First phase of Mumbai coastal road inaugurated: Key highlights from the ceremony

While inaugurating the first phase of the Mumbai coastal road, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced the creation of Mumbai Central Park by combining green spaces along the coastal road and the Mahalaxmi racecourse, totalling over 300 acres

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday inaugurated the first phase of the coastal road between Worli and Marine Drive in south Mumbai.

A 10.5-kilometer-long stretch will be opened for traffic in the first phase, an official earlier said, adding that motorists can enter the coastal road from Worli Seaface, Haji Ali interchange and Amarson's interchange points, and exit at Marine Lines.

Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar and other dignitaries were present when the south-bound corridor of the Mumbai coastal road was inaugurated on Monday.

Here are some highlights from the inauguration ceremony:

World-class Mumbai Central Park:

While inaugurating the first phase of the Mumbai coastal road, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced the creation of Mumbai Central Park by combining green spaces along the coastal road and the Mahalaxmi racecourse, totalling over 300 acres.

He said that the park would benefit all Mumbaikars and highlighted efforts to address the demands of the Koli community, criticising the former government for neglecting their requests.

Shinde pledged to extend the span of the project to 120 meters to accommodate the Kolis' needs, underscoring the project's commitment to the city's first inhabitants.

Coastal road an engineering marvel: Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said that the coastal road has been constructed using very advanced technology. "We can call it an engineering marvel," he said.

"The previous government had no faith, so the project was delayed. Devendra Fadnavis got environmental clearances from the Center when he was Chief Minister. So this coastal road could be completed quickly. But giving credit requires an open mind. A person with a bad attitude can never do this," Shinde said.

Development of Siddhivinayak Temple:

On the occasion, Shinde also said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made a provision of Rs 500 crore in its budget for the Siddhivinayak Temple area development in the city.

A DPR (detailed project report) is being prepared for it, the CM said, adding he has asked to appoint the same architect for the work who prepared the Mahakal corridor plan in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain city.

Fadnavis slams Thackeray:

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis slammed former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, highlighting that the idea of the Coastal Road project existed for decades but faced hurdles in implementation due to CRZ rules.

Fadnavis attributed the project's progress to the BJP government, stating that it gained momentum only after the BJP came to power both at the central and state levels.

"Under our administration, modifications to CRZ rules were swiftly achieved, enabling environmental clearances for the project," he claimed.

Fadnavis emphasized that the reclaimed land would be dedicated to public open spaces, ensuring a 'No Development Zone' along the coastal road.

A green solution to pollution: Ajit Pawar

During the inauguration ceremony, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said Mumbai is now ranked as one of the most polluted cities in India, and our government has vowed to make this city free from pollution woes.

"The coastal road is a major milestone which will not only lead to a reduction in carbon footprint but also will provide an added green cover of 175 acres to the city. The open spaces of the coastal road will be connected with Mahalaxmi Racecourse with an underground tunnel that will collectively become an open space of up to 300 acres," said Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

All you need to know about Mumbai Coastal Road:

The Mumbai Police in an official traffic notification said Dharamveer Swarajya Rakshak Chatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Marg (Mumbai Coastal Road) constructed for fast traffic movements will be partially opened for vehicular traffic on Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan Road and Bindu Madhav Thackeray Junction to Marine Drive (Princess Street Bridge) South Bound.

The vehicular traffic would be allowed at this stretch between 6 am and 8 pm from Monday to Friday.

Notably, stopping vehicles to get out of vehicles and also click pictures or take videos on the route is strictly prohibited.

Approximately Rs 14,000 crores have been invested in the 10.58-kilometer-long Mumbai Coastal Road Project, including reservoir roads, pools, improved roads, and interchanges at Amarsons, Haji Ali, and Worli.

Earlier in January, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had said that the Mumbai coastal road connecting Marine Drive with Bandra-Worli Sea Link will be toll-free.