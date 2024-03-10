Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) to boycott Coastal Road inauguration, says no point in half complete project

"BJP is expert in taking credit for the projects initiated by previous governments and other parties," Colaba MP Arvind Sawant claimed

The first arm of ambitious project by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Mumbai, Coastal Road aimed at easing traffic in the the city, finally will be open for public from Tuesday. However, only phase 1 will be inaugurated, and the Shiv Sena (UBT) has decided to boycott the event citing that the project is incomplete. The first arm of the road, Marine drive to Worli will be inaugurated by CM Eknath Shinde on Monday.

The invitation by the BMC mentions local Member of Parliament from Colaba, Arvind Sawant (Shiv Sena UBT) and MLA from Worli Aaditya Thackeray as chief guests. However, speaking with mid-day Arvind Sawant has confirmed that the party leaders will not attend the inauguration event. "What is the point is inaugurating a project which is not complete? The BJP is expert in taking credit for the projects initiated by previous governments and other parties. Aaditya Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray has taken outmost efforts to initiate the Coastal Road project, starting from holding meeting with local residents who were initially against the project."

"The BJP never gives credit to previous governments' works", Sawant added. Notably, the BMC postponed the inauguration of Coastal Road several time since last month. The project was expected to be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi in February, however it was postponed. Later, it was expected that PM Modi will virtually inaugurate the phase 1 of the Coastal Road.

However, earlier this week, BMC announced that the project will be inaugurated by CM Eknath Shinde and deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar on Monday 10 am. The CM will flag off vehicular movement from Worli, and initially the Coastal Road will be open for only south-bound traffic (Worli till Marine Drive). The work to connect the road with Bandra Worli Sea Link (BWSL) is underway and this section is likely to become operational by May this year, following which the entire 10.58-km stretch of the Coastal Road will become operational.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders claim that the BJP is in haste to inaugurate the incomplete project as elections are nearby and to take credit from previous government. 'This is mere dictatorship," Sawant added.

The The Coastal Road will have three interchanges, one each at Haji Ali, Worli and Amarsons. As per civic officials initially only one arm in each of the interchanges will be made operational. The road is toll-free and will be open to the public from Tuesday 8.00 am onwards. The road can be used from 8.00 am to 8.00 pm from Monday to Friday.

The Coastal Road will be shut on Saturdays and Sundays to facilitate the contractors to complete pending work.