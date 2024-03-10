Breaking News
Updated on: 10 March,2024 06:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mumbai: Cruise south through the Coastal Road from Tuesday

Mumbai Coastal Road Project. Pic/BMC

The much-awaited Mumbai Coastal Road will finally be inaugurated on Monday. It will be partly thrown open for public use only on Tuesday morning, and after that, will be available between 8 am and 8 pm from Monday to Friday.


Officials said that the South bound corridor of the Coastal Road, connecting Worli to Marine Drive will be opening up for motorists. Work on the road was completed on February 19 and it was initially supposed to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will now do the honours on Monday. The ceremony will be held at the Bindu Madhav Thackeray Chowk, a Coastal Road access point at Worli Sea Face.


“Work on the north-bound lanes of the Coastal Road and other connecting works is underway. The usage times have been limited so that the work can continue and the rest of the project can also be completed within time. The administration has taken care that traffic will remain moving during peak hours and citizens will not be inconvenienced,” said an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The 10.58-km Coastal Road is being constructed from the Princess Street flyover to the Bandra Worli Sea Link at an approximate cost of over Rs 14,000 crore.

