Breaking News
Mumbai Coastal Road Inauguration: SoBo skyline changes, a 1st in a 100 years
Mumbai: As cops untangle finfluencers case, investors suffer
Mumbai: After ‘wedding scene’ was wrapped, he said I was bought for Rs 3L
Mumbai: BMC‘s clean marshals armed with digital fining system to be deployed soon
Mumbai: Vakola traffic police bust parking racket
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai CM Eknath Shinde inaugurates south bound corridor of Coastal Road
<< Back to Elections 2024

Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde inaugurates south-bound corridor of Coastal Road

Updated on: 11 March,2024 10:48 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The Worli to Marine Lines stretch of the Coastal Road will be opened to the public on Tuesday

Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde inaugurates south-bound corridor of Coastal Road

Pic/Maharashtra CMO

Listen to this article
Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde inaugurates south-bound corridor of Coastal Road
x
00:00

Key Highlights

  1. Eknath Shinde inaugurated the south-bound corridor of the coastal road
  2. Worli to Marine Lines stretch of the Coastal Road will be opened to the public on Tuesday
  3. The Mumbai Coastal Road Project (South) addresses the growing traffic congestion

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday inaugurated the south-bound corridor of the coastal road between South Mumbai’s Worli and Marine Drive. The project is also called Mumbai Coastal Road Project Phase 1.


Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar and other dignitaries were present when the south-bound corridor of the coastal road was inaugurated on Monday.


The Worli to Marine Lines stretch of the Coastal Road will be opened to the public on Tuesday. 


The Mumbai Coastal Road Project (South) addresses the growing traffic congestion in South Mumbai, offering a swift and efficient coastal road from Nariman Point.

Here's all you need to know about Mumbai Coastal Road project:

The speed limits and other traffic restrictions:

The Mumbai Police in an official traffic notification said Dharamveer Swarajya Rakshak Chatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Marg (Mumbai Coastal Road) constructed for fast traffic movements will be partially opened for vehicular traffic on Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan Road and Bindu Madhav Thackeray Junction to Marine Drive (Princess Street Bridge) South Bound.

Also Read: Mumbai Coastal Road project: Here's all you need to know

The vehicular traffic would be allowed at this stretch between 6 am and 8 pm from Monday to Friday.

Notably, stopping vehicles to get out of vehicles and also click pictures or take videos on the route is strictly prohibited.

Entry and Exit at Dharamveer Swarajya Rakshak Chatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Marg (Mumbai Coastal Road):

Entry Points:

- Bindu Madhav Thackeray Junction

- Rajani Patel Junction (Lotus Junction)

- Amarsons Garden

Exit Points:

- Amarsons Garden

- Marine Drive (Princess Street Bridge)

Vehicles with restricted entry

- All types of heavy vehicles, trailers, mixers, tractors, heavy goods vehicles (excluding BEST and ST buses, passengers carrying vehicles) and all goods carrier vehicles.

- All types of two-wheelers, Cycle and disabled persons motorcycles and scooters (including sidecars)

- All types of three-wheelers

- Animal-drawn carts, tangas and handcarts

- Pedestrian

The following speed limits are being imposed for vehicles

- On a straight road- 80 km

- In the tunnel- 60 km

- At the turning point and the entry/exit points: 40 km

Project Cost: Approximately Rs 14,000 crores have been invested in the 10.58-kilometer-long Mumbai Coastal Road Project, including reservoir roads, pools, improved roads, and interchanges at Amarsons, Haji Ali, and Worli.

Toll charges: Earlier in January, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had said that the Mumbai coastal road connecting Marine Drive with Bandra-Worli Sea Link will be toll-free.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Mumbai Coastal Road mumbai coastal road expressway brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai mumbai news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK