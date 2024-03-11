Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde inaugurates south-bound corridor of Coastal Road

The Worli to Marine Lines stretch of the Coastal Road will be opened to the public on Tuesday

Pic/Maharashtra CMO

Eknath Shinde inaugurated the south-bound corridor of the coastal road

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday inaugurated the south-bound corridor of the coastal road between South Mumbai’s Worli and Marine Drive. The project is also called Mumbai Coastal Road Project Phase 1.

Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar and other dignitaries were present when the south-bound corridor of the coastal road was inaugurated on Monday.

The Worli to Marine Lines stretch of the Coastal Road will be opened to the public on Tuesday.

The Mumbai Coastal Road Project (South) addresses the growing traffic congestion in South Mumbai, offering a swift and efficient coastal road from Nariman Point.

Here's all you need to know about Mumbai Coastal Road project:

The speed limits and other traffic restrictions:

The Mumbai Police in an official traffic notification said Dharamveer Swarajya Rakshak Chatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Marg (Mumbai Coastal Road) constructed for fast traffic movements will be partially opened for vehicular traffic on Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan Road and Bindu Madhav Thackeray Junction to Marine Drive (Princess Street Bridge) South Bound.

The vehicular traffic would be allowed at this stretch between 6 am and 8 pm from Monday to Friday.

Notably, stopping vehicles to get out of vehicles and also click pictures or take videos on the route is strictly prohibited.

Entry and Exit at Dharamveer Swarajya Rakshak Chatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Marg (Mumbai Coastal Road):

Entry Points:

- Bindu Madhav Thackeray Junction

- Rajani Patel Junction (Lotus Junction)

- Amarsons Garden

Exit Points:

- Amarsons Garden

- Marine Drive (Princess Street Bridge)

Vehicles with restricted entry

- All types of heavy vehicles, trailers, mixers, tractors, heavy goods vehicles (excluding BEST and ST buses, passengers carrying vehicles) and all goods carrier vehicles.

- All types of two-wheelers, Cycle and disabled persons motorcycles and scooters (including sidecars)

- All types of three-wheelers

- Animal-drawn carts, tangas and handcarts

- Pedestrian

The following speed limits are being imposed for vehicles

- On a straight road- 80 km

- In the tunnel- 60 km

- At the turning point and the entry/exit points: 40 km

Project Cost: Approximately Rs 14,000 crores have been invested in the 10.58-kilometer-long Mumbai Coastal Road Project, including reservoir roads, pools, improved roads, and interchanges at Amarsons, Haji Ali, and Worli.

Toll charges: Earlier in January, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had said that the Mumbai coastal road connecting Marine Drive with Bandra-Worli Sea Link will be toll-free.