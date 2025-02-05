Maharashtra govt launches online registration for construction workers

To facilitate this process, the government has established 366 Taluka Suvidha Kendras, where workers can schedule their verification visits at their convenience

Representational Image. File Pic

In a major step towards streamlining the registration process for construction workers in Maharashtra, the state government has introduced an online registration system. While workers can now register from anywhere, they will need to visit a district or taluka facility centre for biometric verification and document validation. Maharashtra Labour Minister Akash Fundkar announced that this initiative has been rolled out across the state starting today.

To facilitate this process, the government has established 366 Taluka Suvidha Kendras, where workers can schedule their verification visits at their convenience. Each centre will process 150 applications per day, ensuring an efficient system for construction workers to complete their registration, Maharashtra Labour Minister Akash Fundkar said.

Streamlining the process through IWBMS

The Integrated Welfare Board Computer System (IWBMS) is an online platform designed to handle the registration, renewal, and benefit distribution for construction workers. Previously, this process was managed solely at the District Centres. However, following a directive from the Central Government, the state has now expanded the system to include taluka-level centres, the Maharashtra Minister said.

Since the Suvidha Kendras became operational on November 8, 2024, a total of 5,12,581 applications have been processed online. However, the overwhelming demand at these centers has led to large crowds, causing inconvenience to workers and potential loss of daily wages. In response, the Labour Department has revised guidelines to improve efficiency and transparency in the process, he added.

Maharashtra Labour Minister Fundkar stated that if a District Facilitation Center is assigned a delayed date for processing benefit distribution applications, it will be cancelled, and an earlier date will be provided at the taluka level for affected workers. Additionally, an extra taluka building will be designated as a worker facilitation centre in the taluka where the district headquarters is located.

Of the five employees at the District Facilitation Center, three will serve as data entry operators, while the remaining two will focus on updating construction workers' records. Emphasizing the need to resolve all pending construction worker applications by March 31, 2025, Fundkar announced that a coordination cell has been established at the board level to oversee the process.