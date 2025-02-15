Accordingly, the committee will recommend legislation to prevent forced conversions and instances of "love jihad"

The Maharashtra Government has set up a seven-member committee chaired by the state director general of police (DGP) in order to study the legal aspects of a new law against forced conversions and cases of "love jihad", PTI reported.

As per PTI, the committee includes secretaries of the women and child welfare, minority affairs, law and judiciary, social justice and special assistance departments, and deputy secretaries of the home department.

The committee will study the prevailing situation in the state and suggest steps to tackle the complaints of "love jihad" and forced conversions, according to the Government Resolution (GR) issued late on Friday.

It will also look at legal aspects and the laws framed in other states, PTI reported.

Accordingly, the committee will recommend legislation to prevent forced conversions and instances of "love jihad".

Love jihad is a term used by right-wing activists and outfits to allege a conspiracy by Muslim men to try and convert Hindu women to Islam through marriage, PTI reported.

Last year, the issue of "love jihad" was raised by the ruling Mahayuti in the state.

Navi Mumbai: Cab driver arrested for girlfriend’s murder

A 27-year-old taxi driver has been arrested for killing his female partner and disposing of her body near Uran. Preliminary investigations suggest that the deceased used to board the share taxi of the accused to her workplace. Due to regular meetings, the two developed feelings for each other and got into a relationship.

Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha met the victim’s family on Monday and consoled them. He also assured them that they would do their best to punish the guilty.

Interacting with the media, Lodha said, “This is the third such incident in Mumbai. So the police will not ignore it. The issue of Rohingyas and Bangladeshis living illegally in Mumbai will have to be settled. Otherwise, a young Hindu woman will not be able to get out of the house safely.

The guardian minister, as a component of the state government, will try to bring justice to Poonam Shirsagar. If strict action is not taken against the accused within 24 hours, there will be a violent agitation,” he said.

According to the police, the deceased Poonam Chandrakant Shirsagar was a resident of Sathe Nagar in Mankhurd. She lived with her mother and brother and has two sisters who are married. Poonam used to work as a domestic help at Sandhurst Road.

“My husband was a BMC employee and died 11 years ago. After his death, my daughter started working and used to run the house. She used to leave the house around 9 am and return by 5 pm. On April 18, she left for work but didn’t return. As she used to work overtime, we thought she would be late. We started looking for her later. On April 19, we went to the workplace where they told us that she had come in the previous day and left on time,” Poonam’s mother Laxmi said.

