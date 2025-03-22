CM Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the guardian minister of Gadchiroli district, has directed officials to submit a report on the matter within three months. He has taken serious note of the loss of human lives due to tiger attacks

Representational pic

Maharashtra Chief Minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis has instructed officials to consult experts and promptly implement a special remedial plan aimed at preventing human casualties resulting from tiger attacks in Gadchiroli district, news agency ANI reported.

The plan includes providing special compensation to the families of individuals who have died in tiger attacks over the past five years and relocating additional tigers, among other measures. Fadnavis, who also serves as the Guardian Minister of Gadchiroli, has directed officials to submit a detailed report on the matter within three months.

The CM has expressed serious concern over the loss of human lives due to tiger attacks. As the Guardian Minister, he has urged authorities to promptly address citizens' concerns and propose an effective remedial strategy, ANI reported.

A plan will be formulated under the guidance of Pravin Pardeshi, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mitra Sanstha. In response, Pardeshi convened a meeting of senior forest officials in Nagpur, where potential remedial measures were discussed, and directives for their implementation were issued.

Over the past five years, more than 50 people have lost their lives to tiger attacks in Gadchiroli district, particularly in the areas of Charmoshi, Armori, Vadsa, and Dhanora, ANI reported.

Authorities have been instructed to assess the situation comprehensively and relocate additional tigers from the district within the next three months.

The Maharashtra CM has also directed officials to gather information on individuals who have lost their lives in tiger attacks in the past five years and ensure special compensation is provided to their families.

A review meeting, held under Fadnavis' guidance, explored various measures to address the issue. It was decided to thin out teak trees in the Chaparala and Pranhita Sanctuaries in Gadchiroli district to create more pastureland, promoting the growth of herbivores and ensuring sufficient prey for tigers.

Additionally, it was resolved to appoint a 'forest Patil'—akin to a police patrol officer—in every village to monitor wildlife movements. To reduce locals' dependency on forest resources for firewood, authorities will encourage grass cultivation in villagers' fields for compressed biogas (CBG) production, with plans to establish a CBG plant for this purpose.

Further measures include conducting e-panchnamas to expedite compensation for crop damage caused by wild animals, undertaking a socio-economic assessment of locals for the relocation of six villages from Chaparala Sanctuary due to the increasing tiger population, and identifying new sites for resettlement.

Experts from organisations such as the Wildlife Institute, renowned for mitigating human-wildlife conflict, will be engaged to devise effective strategies. The preparation of a mitigation plan for endangered and sensitive areas was also discussed.

It was noted that tigers involved in human-wildlife conflicts are often older. Therefore, a strategic approach to the relocation of such tigers has been emphasised.

The meeting was attended by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Forest Force Chief) of Maharashtra, Shomita Biswas; Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Vivek Khandekar; Chief Conservator of Forests and Area Director of Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve Dr Ramchandra Ramgaonkar; Chief Conservator of Forests of Gadchiroli Forest Circle S. Rameshkumar; and other officials.

(With ANI inputs)