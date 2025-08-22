Breaking News
Updated on: 22 August,2025 10:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Aditi Alurkar | aditi.alurkar@mid-day.com

The Maharashtra government has announced early salary disbursement for teachers, pensioners, and family pensioners ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025. Covering Zilla Parishad schools, aided institutions, universities, and colleges, this move ensures financial relief and convenience during the festive season.

Representational Image. File Pic

In a festive gesture, the Maharashtra government has announced that teachers, pensioners, and family pensioners will receive their salaries in advance ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi this year.

Ganesh Chaturthi, one of the most significant festivals in Maharashtra, begins on Wednesday, August 27, and is celebrated widely across the state and other parts of the country. The government’s move is aimed at ensuring financial ease for employees and pensioners during the festival.



According to an official statement issued on August 21, the decision applies to teachers from Zilla Parishad schools, recognised and grant-in-aid educational institutions, non-agricultural universities, agricultural universities, and affiliated non-government colleges. Pensioners and family pensioners will also benefit from the advance release.


The state government has directed all Drawing and Disbursing Officers to ensure the timely submission of salary slips and pay slips to Sub-Treasury Offices, District Treasury Offices, and the Payment and Accounts Office in Mumbai. This is to make certain that payments are credited before the festivities commence.

With families across Maharashtra preparing to welcome Lord Ganesha into their homes and mandals, the early disbursement is expected to provide financial relief and convenience to thousands of teachers and pensioners during the festive season.

