The Zilla Parishad School at Jalindarnagar in Pune’s Khed taluka

Once on the brink of closure, the Jalindarnagar Zilla Parishad School at Khed, Pune, is one of the 10 finalists, across different categories, for T4 Education’s prestigious World’s Best School Prizes 2025, underscoring the transformative power of community participation. Three other Indian schools among the top 10 are: Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Faridabad, Ekya School in Bengaluru and Delhi Public School, Varanasi.

Established in 2006, the Marathi-medium public school was facing closure only two years ago, as it had only three students. As per state norms, schools with fewer than 10 students are typically shut down. However, through collective and visionary efforts by the local community, the school revived itself and now proudly serves 120 students from Std I to VII — all while wearing an international crown of excellence.



Dattatray Ware, the principal of the school

Principal Dattatray Ware, who took charge during this crisis, told mid-day, “When I joined the school two years ago, there were barely any students. I had previously worked at Babalwadi school in the same taluka, where I had great success involving parents and locals in school activities. I decided to apply the same model here.” He continued, “For any community project to succeed, trust is key. And trust only comes through honest, dedicated, and selfless work.”

Ware placed parents in the driver’s seat. Together, they analysed why private schools were attracting more students — the answer: modern learning tools, skill-based training, and engaging experiences. The community then identified 22 essential skill areas, including computing, AI, communication, electronics, art, and craft, etc.



At the Jalindarnagar Zilla Parishad School, students engage with modern learning tools. Pics/By Special Arrangement

“Each parent took up a role based on their expertise. One parent who owns an electronics shop began supplying electronic components. Another, a computer science expert, started offering free training. Slowly, everyone joined in — it became a collective celebration of education. And when parents are this involved, students naturally become more engaged.”

‘Kids have taught me!’

One such parent, Nitin Daptari, who has been running an electronics store in Jalindarnagar for 20 years, said, “I started teaching electronics to the kids, and their curiosity blew my mind. I’ve ended up learning from them! This school has succeeded because it caters directly to students’ curiosity and prepares them for a fast-evolving world.” He added that the school has focused on skill-based education, with visits and camps by ISRO and other experts further fuelling student interest.

The competition

Ware recalled how he stumbled upon the T4 Education competition online and entered the school under the category Community Participation in School Development. “We didn’t enter to win — it was more about assessing ourselves and learning from others. In February, we applied. We, including parents, gave an online interview to a team in Argentina in English,” Ware said.

What began as a self-evaluation quickly turned into global recognition. The school kept advancing through multiple rounds, competing with millions of schools worldwide, and finally made it to the top 10. The announcement was made in a live global broadcast on June 18 at 11.30 am. Jubilant celebrations followed in the village, with students, parents, and locals lighting Diwali lamps at the school.

The school’s success is historic — it’s the first in Maharashtra, and the first government school in India, to reach the global Top 10. In the current edition of the competition, it is the only Indian school selected under the “Community Participation” category. Ware said this milestone goes beyond accolades. “This global platform has given us an opportunity to connect with innovative schools around the world and compare ourselves with elite private institutions. It proves that public schools in rural India can achieve international standards.”

The school now moves into the final phase of the competition, where one winner will be selected through public voting and awarded a prize of R1 crore. “This isn’t just a win for Jalindarnagar,” Ware emphasised. “It’s a win for India’s public education system. Our humble, Marathi-medium ZP school has matched international standards through honesty, hard work, and community spirit.”

However, public voting remains a challenge due to resource limitations. The school is now appealing to well-wishers, the government, and citizens to support their campaign. “This is a proud moment not only for Pune district but for the entire country. With collective effort, we can bring home this global honour,” added a teacher.