Maharashtra HSC exam 2023: Seven students in distress saved from losing academic year

The Mumbai division of the state board has saved the academic year of seven HSC students, who were in distress. While three diabetic students and two with neurological ailments were worried that they won’t be able to give the exam, forms of two others were withdrawn by the school for low attendance. Seeing their 16-year-old child anxious a day before the first paper, the parents approached the Mumbai division of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), seeking help.

“The boy, who needed to use an insulin pump during the exam, was worried that he wouldn’t be able to finish in time. The counsellors and officials encouraged him to appear in the exam and allowed an additional 30 minutes,” said Nitin Upasani, chairman, Mumbai division, MSBSHSE. Two other students were helped similarly. All three of them were allowed to give their papers from a separate room at their respective centres and carry eatables, Upasani told mid-day.

The principals and parents had approached MSBSHSE, requesting help for two students with neurological ailments. The board allowed them, too, to appear for the exam from a separate room.

The board helped two other students, whose forms were withdrawn by their schools as they had low attendance. While one could not attend school regularly because of disputes between their parents, the other missed classes because he suffers from a rare disease. “We considered their cases and allowed them to appear for the exams,” Upasani said.

While the diabetic students are giving their exam now, the four others have been advised to appear in July. Upasani said, “This way the students will get additional time to study and will still be eligible for admission along with others in August.”

The father of one of the students said, “A day before the exam, my son was not sure he would be able to write his papers. The principal of his college guided us to the board and we spoke to the officials. They counselled my son and he is confident now. He is doing well.”

