Ashwini Bhide has been serving as the Managing Director of the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC)

Ashwini Bhide. File Pic

Listen to this article IAS officer Ashwini Bhide transferred, appointed as Principal Secretary to CM x 00:00

Maharashtra IAS officer Ashwini Bhide has been transferred and appointed as the Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

ADVERTISEMENT

She will take over the charge from Brijesh Singh.

An official notification on Friday stated that Ashwini Bhide has been asked to take charge of her new responsibilities at the earliest.

Ashwini Bhide has been serving as the Managing Director of the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC). Her new role marks an important shift in administrative responsibilities within the state government.

Ashwini Bhide is a prominent Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer known for her significant contributions to public administration and infrastructure projects in Mumbai, particularly in her role as Managing Director of the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC).

Bhide, a 1995 batch IAS officer has held several important posts in Maharashtra. She has been the driving force of Mumbai Metro Projects.

Bhide has been instrumental in overseeing the Mumbai Metro Project, one of the most ambitious and vital urban transportation projects aimed at reducing traffic congestion in Mumbai. She has provided leadership and strategic direction to ensure its timely completion.

Further detail will be updated.