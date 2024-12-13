Breaking News
IAS officer Ashwini Bhide transferred, appointed as Principal Secretary to CM

Updated on: 13 December,2024 04:51 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Ashwini Bhide has been serving as the Managing Director of the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC)

IAS officer Ashwini Bhide transferred, appointed as Principal Secretary to CM

Ashwini Bhide. File Pic

Maharashtra IAS officer Ashwini Bhide has been transferred and appointed as the Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.


She will take over the charge from Brijesh Singh.


An official notification on Friday stated that Ashwini Bhide has been asked to take charge of her new responsibilities at the earliest.


Ashwini Bhide has been serving as the Managing Director of the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC). Her new role marks an important shift in administrative responsibilities within the state government.

Ashwini Bhide is a prominent Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer known for her significant contributions to public administration and infrastructure projects in Mumbai, particularly in her role as Managing Director of the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC).

Bhide, a 1995 batch IAS officer has held several important posts in Maharashtra. She has been the driving force of Mumbai Metro Projects.

Bhide has been instrumental in overseeing the Mumbai Metro Project, one of the most ambitious and vital urban transportation projects aimed at reducing traffic congestion in Mumbai. She has provided leadership and strategic direction to ensure its timely completion.

Further detail will be updated.

 

 

 

Ashwini Bhide mumbai news devendra fadnavis mantralaya mumbai maharashtra

