Maharashtra: IMD forecasts widespread rainfall in Vidarbha region; issues Red alert for Amravati

Representative Image/ Pic/Anurag Ahire

The India Meteorological Department has issued a nowcast warning for several districts of Maharashtra’s Vidarbha region. The warning issued on Friday forecasts widespread rainfall in the region over the next 24 hours before it lulls. The weather agency said that “light to moderate rainfall is very likely” in the region.

Among the 11 districts of the Vidarbha region, Amravati has been issued a Red alert while an Orange alert was issued to Nagpur and Wardha districts. Meanwhile, Akola, Yavatmal, Buldhana, Washim, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Chandrapur and Bhandara districts have been given a Yellow alert.

The weather agency has forecasted thunderstorms and lightning accompanied by heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in Amravati. They urged residents in the district to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions for their safety.

A wide range of hazards linked to weather follow thunderstorms, including heavy rainfall and strong winds. It is imperative for the residents to stay indoors and avoid potential lightning strikes and other dangers.

Thunderstorms and heavy rainfall could lead to localised flooding thus the weather agency has warned residents in low-lying areas to be prepared for probable waterlogging. The IMD also advised people to stay away from weak walls and structures. It further advised them to remain indoors and avoid water bodies and asked the public to suspend agrarian activities temporarily.

The IMD, concurrently, has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall in Mumbai and its suburbs on Friday. The weather agency said in the next 24 to 48 hours, the city and suburban areas are expected to witness potentially heavy rain and cloudy skies.

A weather expert, elucidating on it, said that the low pressure from the Bay of Bengal will be reviving rainfall and in Mumbai, the frequency of the rain will increase from September 16 with intermittent showers continuing from Sunday through Tuesday. The rain will intensify again from Thursday, September 21 after a short break, the expert said.

According to the IMD forecast, the city is likely to witness high tide today and the peak is expected at 12.16 om, reaching a height of 4.19 meters. Conversely, a low tide is expected at 18.15 pm today with the water level at 1.03 meters.