Rain to welcome Bappa

Mumbai, MMR to get rain from September 16 to 20; Gujarat and Maha set to see heavy rain between September 17 and September 19

IMD also predicts good rainfall after September 16. Pic/Nimesh Dave

Ganpati Bappa is likely to receive a rainy welcome Mumbai and its neighbouring areas will experience spells of rain between Sep 16 and Sep 20 Flood alert for Vidarbha

Ganpati Bappa is likely to receive a rainy welcome. Meteorologists have predicted that Mumbai and its neighbouring areas will experience spells of rain between September 16 and September 20. Ganesh Chaturthi is on September 19. Apart from Mumbai and MMR, from September 16, for the next three to four days, areas in Vidarbha, Marathwada, and Madhya (central) Maharashtra are likely to receive the much required rainfall for the crops.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the system could move across Odisha and Chhattisgarh over the next two days, getting closer to the western parts of India. At the same time, the monsoon trough also lies to the South of its position. As per the weather bureau, Konkan-Goa, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada, will most likely see moderate widespread rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning with isolated heavy rain from September 15-18.

Flood alert for Vidarbha

Vidarbha will witness isolated very heavy showers till September 16. Heavy downpours are expected to cover regions like the ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada from September 16 to September 18. A flood alert over low-lying regions of Vidarbha has been placed for the next 24 hours. “We are expecting formation of a low-pressure area between September 14 and September 15 which might result in good rainfall after September 16,” said Sushma Nair, scientist, IMD’s Mumbai Regional Meteorological Centre.

According to climatologist Rajesh Kapadia of Vagaries of the Weather, a popular private weather blog, “The low pressure from the Bay of Bengal will revive the rains and in Mumbai the frequency of rain will increase from Saturday with intermittent showers on Sunday and continue up to Tuesday next week. The lakes might start overflowing. After a short break on Tuesday, September 19, rains will increase again by Thursday, September 21. In the next four days cumulative rainfall will exceed 100 mm, with very heavy rain.”

More rain expected

Explaining the weather system further, meteorologists from Skymet weather said, “The states of Gujarat and Maharashtra are all set to see heavy rain between September 17 and September 19. This is in association with the well-marked low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal which is expected to move inland soon.

“South Gujarat and Maharashtra will see rain. North Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Konkan and South Gujarat will see heavy rain. Moreover, heavy to very heavy rains are likely over North Konkan and South Gujarat between September 17 and 19. Parts of Maharashtra including Sangli, Satara, Kolhapur, and Solapur may get some rainfall.

South Konkan region including Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and adjoining regions may also see some showers. These areas, however, will not see very heavy showers,” Skymet said.