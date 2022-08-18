Maharashtra: Increase aid to rain-affected farmers, change some rules, says Sena MLA

Patil, MLA from Osmanabad, told PTI over phone the present government had announced a compensation of Rs 13,400 per hectare of arable land, while in 2019, the financial aid provided was more than Rs 20,000

The financial aid declared by the Maharashtra government for rain-affected farmers of Marathwada and Vidarbha was not enough and several rules need to be changed so that more persons get relief, Shiv Sena MLA Kailas Patil said on Thursday.

Patil, MLA from Osmanabad, told PTI over phone the present government had announced a compensation of Rs 13,400 per hectare of arable land, while in 2019, the financial aid provided was more than Rs 20,000.

"Moreover, there is a condition for relief disbursal that rainfall in a region should be above 65 millimetres in 24 hours. However, there are areas that witness continuous rain below this mark for several days, leading to severe losses. But farmers don't get aid due to this rule," he said.

"Secondly, owning land is a prerequisite for compensation for loss of cattle. However, there are farm labourers who keep cattle. This rule prevents them from getting compensated for losses," Patil added.

