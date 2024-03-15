Infra projects worth Rs 8 lakh crore are currently under various stages of implementation in Maharashtra, the highest in any Indian state, Shinde said

CM Eknath Shinde. File Pic/mid-day

Listen to this article Maharashtra is the growth engine of India, Navi Mumbai is of state: CM Eknath Shinde x 00:00

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday said the state is the growth engine of India, while Navi Mumbai is the growth engine for Maharashtra. Infrastructure projects worth Rs 8 lakh crore are currently under various stages of implementation in Maharashtra, the highest in any Indian state, he added.

The CM was speaking after virtually performing the ground-breaking ceremony and inaugurating various projects of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO). He also instructed the authorities to complete the ongoing work of the Navi Mumbai International Airport by next year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shinde highlighted that the development works in Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) were enough to secure USD 1 trillion share in India's USD 5 trillion economy dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the 50 cabinet meetings that the government held so far under his leadership, nearly 560 pro-people decisions were taken, he added.

Navi Mumbai comes up with new projects regularly, which is a good sign of growth, he said. Taking a jibe at Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and former CM Uddhav Thackeray, Shinde said that he takes speeds decisions for development unlike previous government.

Citing examples of some of the recent projects like, recently-inaugurated Atal Setu sea bridge that connects Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, the Mumbai Metro network, new building at Nair Dental college, Port Policy covering 720-km of the state's coastline and others, CM Shinde said that all the development projects undertaken by the state ensures that environmental balance is maintained.

Shinde added that Maharashtra is a preferred destination for a large number of industries and some business entities have also evinced interest in the health sector as the state has good infrastructure and connectivity, along with potential for more growth.

Talking about the issue of potholes and bad roads in Mumbai, Shinde informed that the work for first phase of cement concretisation of roads in Mumbai is underway and the second stage work will be undertaken soon, promising to make roads in Mumbai free of potholes in next two years, which pose a risk to motorists.

The Chief Minister said for the first time the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made a Rs 3,000-crore provision for 'zero prescription policy' under which free medicines will be given to patients at civic hospitals.

He claimed the Mumbai civic body has spent Rs 7,000 crore on health infrastructure in one year and the number of beds in hospitals has increased to 12,000 from 5,000 in last 18 months.

(With PTI inputs)