Mumbai: Maharashtra CM allocates Rs 280 cr for developing premises of Mumbadevi and Mahalaxmi temples

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday allocated Rs 280 crore for the development of Mumbadevi and Mahalaxmi temple premises. He also allocated Rs 35 crore for constructing the Jagannath Shankar Sheth memorial.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde chaired a meeting to discuss Mumbadevi Temple, Mahalaxmi Temple, Hajiali Dargah, Jagannath Shankar Sheth Memorial and Bhagoji Sheth Keer Memorial in Mumbai.

Shinde directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to provide Rs 60 crore for the development of the Mahalaxmi temple premises. In addition to this, the BMC will also avail funds of Rs 220 crore for the beautification of the Mumbadevi Temple, Rs 35 crore for the Jagannath Shankar Sheth Memorial and Rs 20 crore for the Bhagoji Sheth Keer Memorial.

The Jagannath Shankar Sheth memorial will be constructed in Wadala.

In the meeting, Shinde said, "Mahalaxmi and Mumbadevi are old temples, while Haji Ali is an ancient shrine in Mumbai. Necessary funds will be provided for the beautification of these temples and shrines. In addition to this, the devotees should be provided facilities for easy “darshan”."

The Chief Minister said that while developing Mahalaxmi Temple and Mumbadevi Temple, the small temples situated on the premises also need to be beautified.

"Parking facilities in the temple premises should be provided. In addition to this, washrooms should also be constructed," Shinde said.

The Chief Minister instructed the authorities to use ancient architectural styles while beautifying the temples.

Shinde also instructed the BMC to immediately provide a fund of Rs 35 crore for the Jagannath Shankar Sheth and complete the work of the memorial within a year.

The meeting, which was held at Sahyadri Guest House on Wednesday, was attended by Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, Mumbai City Guardian Minister Deepak Kesarkar, Mumbai Suburban Guardian Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, MP Rahul Shewale, MLA Sada Sarvankar, BMC Commissioner IS Chahal, Principal Secretary of Urban Development Department Aseem Kumar Gupta, Additional Commissioner of the BMC Ashwini Joshi, Nana Shankar Sheth's family members Vilas Shankarsheth, Jimmy Shankar Sheth and Padmini Sheth.