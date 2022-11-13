Maharashtra: Jawhar bus depot wall collapse kills 11-year-old

Both the boys had been waiting for an auto rickshaw near the compound wall when the ST bus—known as Lal Pari, hit it

Representation pic

An 11-year-old boy died and another teenager was grievously injured after a portion of the compound wall at Jawhar bus depot collapsed on them, on Thursday night. The two belonged to the same family and were visiting from Rajkot.

Both the boys had been waiting for an auto rickshaw near the compound wall when the ST bus—known as Lal Pari, hit it. The driver was reversing the vehicle when the mishap took place. “The parents had gone to the main road to get an auto rickshaw when the compound wall collapsed. Locals rushed in to rescue, but by then, one of them had already died,” said an eye-witness.

“We have registered an FIR under relevant sections of the IPC and MV Act. The driver has been arrested and we are in the process of producing him before a court today,” said Sudhir Sankhe, in-charge of Jawhar police station. The injured boy is said to be recuperating in the hospital.

