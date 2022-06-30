Breaking News
Maharashtra: Journey towards one's decline begins when good fortune is misunderstood as accomplishment, Raj Thackeray's dig at Uddhav

Updated on: 30 June,2022 05:01 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Uddhav Thackeray quit the top post following a rebellion by senior leader Eknath Shinde and majority of the party MLAs

Raj Thackeray. File Pic


A day after Uddhav Thackeray resigned as Maharashtra chief minister, his estranged cousin and MNS president Raj Thackeray took a veiled dig at him through a cryptic tweet.

"When anyone misunderstands good fortune as one's accomplishment; therein begins the journey towards one's decline," the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief said.




Uddhav Thackeray quit the top post following a rebellion by senior leader Eknath Shinde and majority of the party MLAs.


Raj Thackeray, who had last month asked Uddhav Thackeray not to test his party's (MNS's) patience over the issue of loudspeakers, and reminded him that power is not permanent.

"No one has come with the ('tamrapat') copper plate of power. Even you have not, Uddhav Thackeray," he had said.

