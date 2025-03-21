Govt says Rs 2100 aid only after finances improve; Rs 1500 to continue

A large crowd of women gathers at the Anganwadi in Kasarwadi, Dadar, to submit Ladki Bahin Yojana forms on the final day, October 15, 2024. Pic/Ashish Raje

Beneficiaries of the Ladki Bahin Yojana will have to wait for the promised Rs 2100 financial assistance, as the state government has announced that the increased amount will be given only after an improvement in its financial position.

State Finance Minister Ajit Pawar said, “We have never denied the Rs 2100 hike, but for now, Rs 1500 will continue. The revised amount will be given only after assessing the financial situation.” He made this statement in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday while responding to Opposition queries on the budget.

Last week, during discussions on the state budget, Pawar hinted at changes in the flagship welfare scheme but did not specify the revisions. Before the state elections, the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction)—collectively the Mahayuti—launched the Ladki Bahin Yojana, offering Rs 1500 per month to women. During the campaign, The MVA (Congress, Sharad Pawar-led NCP, and Shiv Sena-UBT) promised to raise it to Rs 3000 if voted to power. In response, Mahayuti pledged to increase the amount to Rs 2100 per month.

While beneficiaries expected an official hike in the 2025-26 budget, no such announcement was made, nor was a timeline provided for the increase. Meanwhile, Pawar dismissed opposition claims that only 40 per cent of the allocated funds had been used in the current financial year. “Two elections were held in 2024 (Lok Sabha and state Assembly polls), during which our administration was occupied with poll duties for four months. The claim of 40 per cent fund utilisation is misleading—77.26 per cent of the budget has been spent,” he clarified.