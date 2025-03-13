Several people crossed the milestone of 100 donations

Maharashtra ranks first in blood collection in India, with approximately 21 lakh donors giving blood last year. Dr Mahendra Kendre, assistant director (Blood Cell) at the state’s Directorate of Health Services, Mumbai, told mid-day, “There are nearly 395 blood banks in the state, most of them located in urban areas due to the high infrastructure requirements. However, storage centres are available in rural regions. The demand for blood is significantly higher in cities, as major surgeries take place there.”

Dr Kendre added, “To ensure easy access to information on daily blood stock, blood donation camps, and other related details for needy patients across the state, the central government has developed the e-RaktKosh portal. Blood banks regularly update information on this platform, making it easier for patients suffering from thalassemia, haemophilia, sickle cell disease, and other blood-related disorders to find blood without unnecessary hassle.”

Easier to access blood

Officials highlighted that all essential blood-related information is now available with just one click at www.eraktkosh.mohfw.gov.in. Maharashtra has an extensive network of 395 blood banks, including government, semi-government, trust-run, corporate, and private blood centres. Through the e-RaktKosh portal, real-time blood stock availability is now instantly accessible on mobile devices, ensuring timely access for patients. This initiative will be particularly beneficial to those requiring frequent blood transfusions, like patients with thalassemia, sickle cell disease, haemophilia, and cancer. It will also help doctors provide timely blood transfusions.

Lack of awareness

Health officials noted that many people, including doctors, are still unaware of the portal’s facilities. The portal is especially beneficial for patients undergoing major surgeries and those with rare negative blood groups, as it provides instant access to blood availability. Blood donors can also use this portal to locate nearby blood banks and donation camps.

Better collection, better outcome

Maharashtra’s extensive blood collection system has facilitated the production of essential blood components, including packed red blood cells, platelet concentrate, and fresh frozen plasma, which are used based on patient requirements. The State Blood Transfusion Council has set fixed rates for processing blood and blood components, ensuring that blood banks supply blood to patients within the approved pricing structure.

Blood collection in the state is conducted on a large scale through colleges, social organisations, political parties, religious institutions, Ganesh mandals, corporate offices, and regular blood donors.

The centurions

Officials mentioned that healthy individuals can donate blood every three months. Maharashtra has a significant number of donors who have contributed more than 100 times. The concept ‘Blood donation is the greatest donation’ continues to inspire large-scale blood donation camps. The State Blood Transfusion Council is actively working to maintain an adequate supply of safe blood at regulated prices across Maharashtra.

www.eraktkosh.mohfw.gov.in

Portal for blood availability/donation updates