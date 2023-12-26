Maharashtra: Leopard stuck in well in Pune forest area rescued

A farmer spotted the approximately eight-year-old big cat in the 50-foot-deep well and alerted the forest department, which conducted a joint operation with Wildlife SOS

A special trap cage was lowered into the well for the leopard’s rescue. PIC COURTESY/WILDLIFE SOS

The collaborative resulted in the successful retrieval of a female leopard A farmer from the area informed the forest department about a leopard falling The cage facilitated the leopard’s safe boarding, ensuring a secure extraction

In a successful wildlife rescue mission last week, the collaborative and dedicated efforts of Wildlife SOS and the Maharashtra Forest Department resulted in the successful retrieval of a female leopard from a dangerous 50-foot-deep well in Manjarwadi village, located in the Junnar forest range in Pune district. On Saturday, December 23, a farmer from the area informed the forest department about a leopard falling into a deep well in the Manjarwadi village.

A team from the forest department and a rescue team from Wildlife SOS assessed the situation on the spot and estimated the well to be almost 50 feet deep. The rescue operation commenced with the careful lowering of a specially devised trap cage into the well. The cage facilitated the leopard’s safe boarding, ensuring a secure extraction from the precarious situation. The collaboration between forest officers and the Wildlife SOS team was crucial for the efficient execution of the operation.

The leopard is being cared for by the Wildlife SOS at its Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre

Upon retrieval, the leopard underwent an on-site examination, which revealed that it was a female, around seven to eight years old. The initial assessment indicated minor scrapes and scratches, likely incurred during the fall into the well. The Wildlife SOS team then transported the leopard to the Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre for further evaluation and care.

Dr Chandan Sawane, Veterinary Officer at Wildlife SOS, stated, “The leopard is currently under our care at the Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre. We found that she has suffered minor injuries, and we are providing her with the necessary medical attention. Our team is dedicated to ensuring her swift recovery and eventual release into her natural habitat.”

Amit Bhise, assistant conservator of forests, Junnar Division, said, “The coordination between the forest department and Wildlife SOS was instrumental in the success of this rescue operation. As soon as we received the call, our teams acted swiftly to ensure the safety and well-being of the leopard.”

Kartick Satyanarayan, co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS, highlighted the threat posed by open wells to wild animals and emphasised the significance of collaborative efforts. “Open wells continue to threaten wildlife. The combined efforts of various stakeholders, including villagers and the forest department, make these rescue operations possible. Our team is highly skilled to conduct these rescue operations, and we look forward to the leopard’s release back into the wild, once she has fully recovered.”

