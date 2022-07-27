Maharashtra logs 2,138 Covid-19 cases, eight deaths

The state now has 13,943 active Covid-19 cases

Representative image. Pic/Istock

On Wednesday, Maharashtra recorded 2,138 new Covid-19 cases and eight deaths. The tally of Covid-19 cases in the state rose to 80,39,319 and death toll increased to 1,48,088, the state health department said.

The state now has 13,943 active Covid-19 cases.

Of new cases, Pune circle reported the highest 673, followed by Mumbai circle (508), Nagpur circle (434), Nashik circle (188), Akola circle (128), Kolhapur circle (89), Latur circle (71) and Aurangabad circle (47).

Also Read: 36 new Covid-19 cases in Thane city; active tally at 300

Four patients died in Pune circle, two in Mumbai circle and one each in Akola and Kolhapur circles.

With 2,279 patients recovering on Wednesday, the tally of recoveries rose to 78,77,288.

Of 13,943 active Covid-19 cases, the highest 4,665 are in Pune district, followed by 1,798 and 1,644 cases in Mumbai and Nagpur districts.

Recovery rate in the state is 97.98 per cent and case fatality rate 1.84 per cent.

With 41,501 new coronavirus tests, the number of samples tested so far rose to 8,30,14,538.

(with inputs from PTI)