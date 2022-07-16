Breaking News
Maharashtra logs 2,382 Covid-19 cases, eight deaths

Updated on: 16 July,2022 08:22 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Currently, there are 15,521 active Covid-19 cases in the state and the recovery rate is 97.96 per cent.

Representative image. Pic/Istock


On Saturday, Maharashtra recorded 2,382 new Covid-19 cases and eight deaths. The caseload in the state increased to 80,17,205.

Currently, there are 15,521 active Covid-19 cases in the state and the recovery rate is 97.96 per cent. The fatality rate 1.84 per cent.




The public health department stated that 35 patients of BA.4 and BA.5 variants and eight patients of BA.2.75 variant were reported on Saturday. All these patients were reported from Pune.


The samples of these patients had been taken between May 31 to June 30, 2022. This raised the tally of BA.4 and BA.5 cases to 113, and that of BA.2.75 patients to 40.

While Mumbai city reported 282 new cases and one death, Nashik division reported 252 new cases, Pune division 959 cases and two deaths, Kolhapur division 77 cases and one death, Aurangabad division 94 cases, Latur division 68 cases, Akola 143 cases and Nagpur division 241 cases.

(with inputs from PTI)

