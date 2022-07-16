Mumbai records 282 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death; active tally at 2,423

With the addition of these cases, the city's overall infection tally rose to 11,20,819 and toll to 19,630

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic

Mumbai recorded 282 fresh coronavirus positive cases and one fatality, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on July 16.

With the addition of these cases, the city's overall infection tally rose to 11,20,819 and toll to 19,630, said the BMC in a health bulletin.

Of the 282 new cases, 262 patients were asymptomatic, said the bulletin.

As per the BMC bulletin, the active caseload of the metropolis stands at 2,423.

BMC said that 498 people recuperated in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recovery count to 10,98,766. Its recovery rate stood at 98 per cent.

A total of 9,451 tests were conducted in the city in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative test count to 1,76,87,994.

Mumbai's Covid-19 case doubling rate stood at 2,080 days, while the growth rate from June 9 to July 15 was 0.033 per cent, the civic body said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Saturday reported 2,382 new coronavirus infections and eight pandemic-related deaths, the health department said. The caseload in the state rose to 80,17,205, and death toll reached 1,48,023.

As many as 40,128 people were tested for the virus during the day, taking the total of samples tested so far to 8,25,99,520. Also, 2,853 patients recovered from the infection, taking the tally of recoveries to 78,53,661. There are 15,521 active coronavirus cases in Maharashtra now.