Maharashtra Lok Sabha elections 2024: VBA releases another list of candidates, fields Prakash Kadam from Satara

The VBA on Thursday released its another list of candidates ahead of the Maharashtra Lok Sabha elections 2024, nominating Prakash Kadam from Satara seat and Utkarsh Rupwate from Shirdi

Prakash Ambedkar. Pic/ X

The Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) on Thursday released its another list of candidates ahead of the Maharashtra Lok Sabha elections 2024, nominating Prakash Kadam from Satara seat and Utkarsh Rupwate from Shirdi.

The VBA had earlier expressed its support for Supriya Sule of NCP (SP) for the Baramati seat in the fight against Sunetra Pawar of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP. Sule and Pawar on Thursday filed their nominations for the polls.

Check below the list of VBA candidates announced on Thursday

No. Constituency Candidate 1 Satara Prashant Kadam 2 Shirdi Utkarsh Rupwate

Meanwhile, Prakash Ambedkar had on Monday released the party's manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Ambedkar said if voted to power, his party will make a strategic decision not to retire contractual employees till 58 years, and it will bring a law for minimum selling price for farmers, reported PTI.

Ambedkar also claimed that while the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) is being seen as an anti-Muslim law, it is also against 20 per cent of the Hindu community. By bringing in the law, the BJP is cheating Hindu voters in the country, he said.

As per PTI report, the VBA chief said, "If the VBA comes to power, it will make a strategic decision not to retire contractual employees till 58 years, and it will bring a law for minimum selling price for farmers. The party will ensure free education from kindergarten to PG classes and spend 9 per cent of funds on education," he added.

While interacting with the media, Prakash Ambedkar, the grandson of Dr BR Ambedkar also slammed Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, for his statement that the VBA should have allied with the Maha Vikas Aghadi in the interest of the nation and its move to contest alone will only benefit the BJP.

"Mahatma Gandhi, who fought for the backward classes, was pitted against the upper caste, and the VBA is also doing the same thing. Tushar Gandhi should support the VBA instead of criticising the party," Prakash Ambedkar had said, the news agency had earlier reported.

(with PTI inputs)

