Exclusive: 'In politics, friends become enemies; you never know in which direction the coin will flip,' says Prakash Ambedkar

Ambedkar, in an interview with Mid-day ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, said that the poll battle in Maharashtra is not between the two alliances but rather between VBA and Bharatiya Janata Party

Prakash Ambedkar. Pic/X@VBAforIndia

Heat of the electoral field is palpable in Maharashtra The battle between Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi continued to be a focal point The limelight was further divided with Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi assuming the centre stage

The heat of the electoral field is palpable in Maharashtra as only a little over (in less than) 24 hours is left for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 to commence. The poll battle in the state is scrutinised by everyone as the state sends the second largest number of public representatives to the Lower House of the Parliament.