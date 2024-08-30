Vijay Wadettiwar also condemned the state government for arresting Congress leaders in Mumbai, questioning what is wrong with protesting

Vijay Wadettiwar. File Pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra LoP Vijay Wadettiwar criticises PM Modi over Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse incident x 00:00

Vijay Wadettiwar, the Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra State Assembly, criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday over the Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse incident in Malvan, reported news agency ANI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenting on the Prime Minister's visit to Maharashtra, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar said, "The Prime Minister inaugurated the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue eight months ago, and now it has completely collapsed. The PM is coming to Maharashtra, and when Congress workers are asking for an apology from the PM on the streets for the Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse, they are being arrested," reported ANI.

He also condemned the state government for arresting Congress leaders in Mumbai, questioning what is wrong with protesting.

"If our Congress workers are protesting to demand an apology, then what is so wrong with that? Is this democracy? Does this government operate on constitutional principles? If we voice our opinions on the streets, what is so wrong with that? Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is Maharashtra's pride and honour," he added, reported ANI.

Ajit Pawar visits Malvan fort

On Thursday, the Maharashtra Chief Minister stated that the state government is taking swift action to reconstruct the statue, and two committees have been formed to investigate the Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse in the Malvan area. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar also visited the site in Malvan where the statue collapsed on August 26.

In a post on X, Ajit Pawar said, "A few days ago, the unfortunate incident involving the statue of the legendary Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot Fort in Malvan occurred. Today, I visited the site and reviewed the situation. I also inspected the fort. Shivaji Maharaj is our self-respect, our identity."

The statue was unveiled on December 4 last year as part of the Navy Day celebrations held for the first time in Sindhudurg, aimed at honouring the legacy of the Maratha Navy and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in maritime defence and security, and its historical connection with the modern Indian Navy, according to a release from the Defence Ministry.

Congress hit out at PM Modi over Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse incident

Meanwhile, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertook his tour of Maharashtra the state Congress unit launched a protest against the state and central governments over the Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse in Sindhudurg.

Youth Congress leaders and other party workers were detained by Mumbai police on Friday while protesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city, demanding a public apology from him over the collapse of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue.

Several posters demanding an apology from the Prime Minister were put up in various locations by the Congress. These posters depicted the PM inaugurating the statue alongside another image showing the collapsed structure.

(With inputs from ANI)