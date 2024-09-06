Breaking News
Maharashtra LoP Vijay Wadettiwar seeks President's rule in state over 'law and order breakdown'

Updated on: 06 September,2024 03:04 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI

Those in charge are totally immersed in politics and have left people in the lurch, alleged Maharashtra Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar

Maharashtra LoP Vijay Wadettiwar seeks President's rule in state over 'law and order breakdown'

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Friday hit out at the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government for a "complete breakdown" of the law-and-order situation, and demanded President's rule in the state, news agency PTI reported.


Talking to PTI, the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly said lately, more than 200 incidents of violence have been reported in the state.



"Law and order is just for namesake. The home department is a complete failure. Those in charge are totally immersed in politics and have left people in the lurch," he alleged.


"President's rule should be imposed in the state by dismissing this government," Wadettiwar said.

Replying to questions from reporters, Wadettiwar described the incident in the Gadchiroli district of eastern Maharashtra, where two children died owing to lack of medical facilities, as "shocking".

"It is a blot on the state. The children had to be carried by their parents who walked for 15 km to get treatment as there were no doctors in their village...What are the health minister and guardian minister doing?" he asked.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

