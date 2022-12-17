Maharashtra: Major IPS reshuffle in state, several top cops transferred

As many as nine senior IPS officials were transferred recently, a few were also transferred a few days ago
Representational Pic
Taking a major step ahead of the winter session, the Maharashtra government have transferred several Indian Police Service (IPS) officers in the state. The Maharashtra home department on Saturday revised some earlier posting orders of IPS officers
According to the official notifications, IPS Ravindra Shisve has been appointed as the new Railway Police Commissioner (Mumbai). a 2002 batch IPS officer, Shisve was previously posted as Special IG, Human Rights Commission. He has also served as Supritendent of Police Sangli. DCP (Zone 1) Mumbai and as a Additional Commissioner Central Region and Special Branch. He was also Joint Commissioner of Police (Pune).
As many as nine senior IPS officials were transferred recently, a few were also transferred a few days ago.
On December 13, Amitabh Gupta who was the Pune Commissioner was transferred to Additional DG Law and Order Maharashtra. On Saturday he has been again transferred as Additional DG, IG Prisons and correctional services.
IPS reshuffle was initiated in the state a couple of weeks ago. 30 IPS were transferred and promoted.
Meanwhile, IPS Sanjay Mohite was transferred from Special IG, Konkan Range to Special IG, Law and Order, Maharashtra. On Saturday he was given a post of Joint Commissioner, Navi Mumbai.
Also Read: MVA morcha was aimed at gaining political capital: Devendra Fadnavis
IPS Ranjan Kumar Sharma, was transferred from DIG CID to Additional Commissioner, Special Branch Mumbai. On Saturday he has been appointed as Additional Commissioner, Pune City.
IPS Sunil Fulari, who was transferred from Special IG Motor Transport department, Pune to Special IG Nashik range. On Saturday he is again transferred to Special IG Kolhapur range.
IPS Suhas Warke, who was transferred from Joint Commissioner (Crime) Mumbai and was waiting for posting has been given post of Special IG, Law and Order, Maharashtra.
IPS Manoj Lohia, Special IG, Kolhapur range has been transferred as Joint Commissioner, Pimpri Chinchwad.
IPS Sanjay Darade, who was awaiting posting has been transferred as Additional CP, Special Branch (Mumbai).
IPS Suresh Kumar Mengade who was transferred from DCP (Crime) Navi Mumbai to DCP, Mira-Bhyander-Vasai-Virar commissionerate has been again transferred as Chief Vigilance Officer, CIDCO, Navi Mumbai.