MVA morcha was aimed at gaining political capital: Devendra Fadnavis

In a show of strength, MVA constituents including Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP, Congress, and other parties took out a massive protest march against the Eknath Shinde-BJP government demanding the removal of state Governor B S Koshyari

Devendra Fadnavis. File Pic

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday took a jibe at Maha Vikas Agadhi's (MVA) protest march in Mumbai. Fadnavis called the protest march of MVA a "nano" morcha for gaining political capital, the PTI reported.

In a show of strength, MVA constituents including Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP, Congress, and other parties took out a massive protest march against the Eknath Shinde-BJP government demanding the removal of state Governor B S Koshyari for passing "insulting" remarks against iconic personalities, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Amid the row, Maharashtra deputy CM said he has been repeatedly saying no one should speak against national icons and that those who do so are wrong, the PTI reported.

"Despite making my stand clear, a morcha was organised for gaining political capital. When you run out of issues, such morchas are organised,'' Fadnavis told reporters. He added Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and B R Ambedkar are our idols, as per the PTI.

A political firestorm erupted after governor Koshyari had called Chhatrapati Shivaji an "icon of olden times".

Senior BJP leader and state minister Chandrakant Patil had kicked up a row by saying social reformers B R Ambedkar and Jyotiba Phule had "begged" (sought donations) to start schools.

Referring to a border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka, Fadnavis said it is not something new which cropped up after the formation of the Shinde-BJP government (in July this year).

"The Congress and the NCP (Nationalist Congress Party) are responsible for this problem. The issue is the creation of the Congress party," he alleged.

The border issue dates back to 1957 after the reorganisation of states on linguistic lines.

Also Read: There can be no compromise on state's self respect and pride: Uddhav Thackeray

Responding to a query, Fadnavis said no one can take Mumbai away from Maharashtra.

"(Shiv Sena chief) Uddhav Thackeray should look for new issues to play politics," he said.

Speaking about the MVA's protest march, Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio, said the police had asked the MVA to use the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai for the rally but they didn't follow the direction knowing that the ground couldn't be filled.

"It was a nano morcha for political capital," he said implying a poor turnout, according to the PTI.

Targeting Rahul Gandhi over his purported remarks on Indian soldiers, Fadnavis said it is surprising that

Pakistan and Rahul Gandhi speak against India on the same day.

"His (Rahul's) remarks show the kind of sentiment he has for India,'' Fadnavis added.

"Whenever China grabbed Indian territory, the Gandhi family was in power. Today, PM Modi is in power and not an inch of land will go to anybody else. Our Army faced the Chinese bravely,'' he added.

(with PTI inputs)

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal

Midday Syndication • This is our original content. Please fill up the form for authorized use of the content. NEW CUSTOMER EXISTING CUSTOMER New Customer Info Name Mr. Mrs. Miss Ms. Dr. Contact Number +213 +376 +244 +1264 +1268 +54 +374 +297 +61 +43 +994 +1242 +973 +880 +1246 +375 +32 +501 +229 +1441 +975 +591 +387 +267 +55 +673 +359 +226 +257 +855 +237 +1 +238 +1345 +236 +56 +86 +57 +269 +242 +682 +506 +385 +53 +90392 +357 +42 +45 +253 +1809 +1809 +593 +20 +503 +240 +291 +372 +251 +500 +298 +679 +358 +33 +594 +689 +241 +220 +7880 +49 +233 +350 +30 +299 +1473 +590 +671 +502 +224 +245 +592 +509 +504 +852 +36 +354 +91 +62 +98 +964 +353 +972 +39 +1876 +81 +962 +7 +254 +686 +850 +82 +965 +996 +856 +371 +961 +266 +231 +218 +417 +370 +352 +853 +389 +261 +265 +60 +960 +223 +356 +692 +596 +222 +269 +52 +691 +373 +377 +976 +1664 +212 +258 +95 +264 +674 +977 +31 +687 +64 +505 +227 +234 +683 +672 +670 +47 +968 +680 +507 ew+675 +595 +51 +63 +48 +351 +1787 +974 +262 +40 +7 +250 +378 +239 +966 +221 +381 +248 +232 +65 +421 +386 +677 +252 +27 +34 +94 +290 +1869 +1758 +249 +597 +268 +46 +41 +963 +886 +7 +66 +228 +676 +1868 +216 +90 +7 +993 +1649 +688 +256 +380 rab+971 +598 +7 +678 +379 +58 +84 +1284 +1340 +681 +969 +967 +260 +263 Email Address line 1 Address line 2 Address line 3 City Postal Code Country Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote D'ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Existing Customer Info Contact Email Address Nature of the client Book publisher Documentary / Filmmaker Television showmaker Other Category Quantity Cost For Book Publishers Single 6,500 Pack of 5 22,000 Pack of 10 35,000 Pack of 20 55,000 Category Quantity Cost For Documentary / Filmmaker Single 20,000 Pack of 5 50,000 Pack of 10 80,000 Pack of 20 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality SD HD 4K Duration 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s Cost 20,000 30,000 40,000 60,000 80,000 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality Cost Duration SD 30s 20,000 30-90s 30,000 HD 30s 40,000 30-90s 60,000 4K 30s 80,000 30-90s 1,20,000 When you need it by Captcha Answer * Captcha Code 6 + 1 Submit Request