Maharashtra: Man dies of electrocution in Palghar

Updated on: 03 July,2023 07:32 PM IST  |  Palghar
PTI |

A 33-year-old man was electrocuted after he came in contact with live wire while walking on the road in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Monday



Representative image/iStock


A 33-year-old man was electrocuted after he came in contact with live wire while walking on the road in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Monday.


The incident took place at Nalasopara in the district on Sunday night, an official said.


The victim Asish Sharma was walking along the road in Pragati Nagar area, when his footwear got entangled in the electric supply box and when he tried to free himself, he suffered a severe electric shock and died on the spot, the official said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

