Maharashtra: Man found dead on footpath in Thane city

A man was found dead on the footpath outside a jewellery store in Maharashtra's Thane city, police told news agency PTI on Friday.

A man identified as Mukeshsingh Chouhan (36) was found dead outside the shuttered shop on Thursday night, an official from Thane Nagar police station told PTI.

The body has since been sent for post-mortem to a government hospital and a case of accidental death has been registered, he said.

In another incident, two months after a man was found hanging from a tree in Mumbai, the city police have converted the Accidental Death Report (ADR) into a case of murder and arrested two persons in this connection, an official told PTI.

On April 19, the body was found hanging from a tree in Chembur area in Mumbai.

Though initially the police registered an ADR, they suspected the man was killed as some marks were found on the body, the official from Tilak Nagar police station told PTI on Wednesday.

When the police enquired with residents of the locality where the body was found, some persons told them that they saw two men assaulting the victim on the day of the incident.

The persons also told the police that they had tried to intervene, but later left from there as the attackers did not listen to them, the official said.

Based on the inputs, the police scanned CCTV footage of the locality and collected more details.

With the help of technical evidence, the police on Wednesday arrested the two accused, identified as Gautam Borade alias Taklaya (28) and Afzal Sheikh (20), the official told PTI.

During questioning, the accused told the police that they had killed the man and later hanged the body using a cloth rope, he said.

The accused also told the police that on the day of the incident, the three of them were drunk. The man abused them following which the accused, in fit of rage, assaulted him severely and he died, the official said.

A case has been registered against the accused under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 302 (murder), the police added.

(With inputs from PTI)