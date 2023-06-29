Breaking News
Thane: Gold jewellery worth Rs 3.2 crore stolen from shop in Ulhasnagar

Updated on: 29 June,2023 09:08 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Gold jewellery worth about Rs 3.2 crore was stolen from a jewellery shop in Ulhasnagar, an official said

Representative image/iStock

Gold jewellery worth about Rs 3.2 crore was stolen from a jewellery shop in Ulhasnagar, an official said.


The police have registered a case against seven persons, including a watchman and his wife who lived at the shop in Ulhasnagar. The watchman was appointed at the shop a week before the theft incident.


"The couple is missing," the police official said.


According to the police official, on the intervening night of June 26 and June 27, six kilograms of gold ornaments worth approximately Rs 3.2 crore were stolen from the shop's locker after breaking it with a gas cutter.

"Several teams have been formed to investigate the theft but no arrests have been made yet," the police official said.

(with inputs from PTI)

 

