The 40-year-old victim, Ashok Rajbhar, and the accused resided in Rabodi locality of Thane

Representational Image

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Man held for killing friend in Thane x 00:00

Police have arrested a 27-year-old man in Thane city of Maharashtra for allegedly killing his friend, an official told news agency PTI on Saturday.

The 40-year-old victim, Ashok Rajbhar, and the accused resided in Rabodi locality of Thane, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"On May 24 afternoon, Rajbhar stepped out of the house along with the accused. The next day, Rajbhar's body was found nearby his locality with injury marks on his body," the official told PTI.

According to PTI, the police sent the body to a government hospital for post-mortem and launched a probe, during which it came to light that the victim had consumed alcohol with the accused on the fateful day.

The duo had entered into an argument and in a fit of rage, the accused hit the victim with a cement block, following which he died, the official said.

An offence was registered at Rabodi police station under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 (murder) and the accused was arrested.

Earlier, two persons have been arrested for allegedly beating a man to death and throwing his body from the second floor of a residential building in Dombivili town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in Sonarpada area on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, a senior inspector at Manpada police station told PTI.

The accused attacked the victim Rajesh Ramvriksha Sahani (38) with sticks in their apartment following a dispute and kicked him to death, he said.

The duo then threw the victim's body from the window of their second floor flat in order to destroy evidence. The body was later discovered by other residents in the early hours of the day, the official said.

The police were informed and the body was sent for post-mortem, he said, adding that the accused have been arrested under section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

(With inputs from PTI)