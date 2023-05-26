Maharashtra: Three booked for cheating bullet train project affected farmer of Rs 75 lakh

The rail authorities sanctioned Rs 3.73 crore as compensation to the victim, after which the accused met him and sought Rs 75 lakh to get 50 per cent of the compensation released into his account immediately, an official said

Three persons have been booked for allegedly cheating a farmer of Rs 75 lakh in Bhiwandi in Thane district after promising to get him compensation for his land which was reportedly acquired for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, a police official said on Friday.

The rail authorities sanctioned Rs 3.73 crore as compensation to the victim, after which the accused met him and sought Rs 75 lakh to get 50 per cent of the compensation released into his account immediately, the official said.

"They took Rs 60 lakh in cheque and Rs 15 lakh as cash from the victim. Some time later he realised he had been duped. We have registered a cheating case and efforts are on to nab the trio," Shanti Nagar police station assistant inspector Sriraj Mali said.

