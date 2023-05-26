The other two semi-high speed Vande Bharat trains operated by the CR ply on Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi and Nagpur-Bilaspur routes

Vande Bharat train. File Pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Solapur-Mumbai train tops in occupancy among three Vande Bharat services of Central Railway x 00:00

Maharashtra's Solapur-Mumbai train have topped in occupancy among three Vande Bharat services of Central Railway, an official statement said on Friday, according to the PTI.

It said that of the three Vande Bharat Express trains plying on its network, the Solapur-CSMT (Mumbai) train has had the highest occupancy in May.

The other two semi-high speed Vande Bharat trains operated by the CR ply on Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi and Nagpur-Bilaspur routes.

The Solapur-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Vande Bharat Express registered top occupancy of 125.23 per cent, followed by CSMT-Solapur Vande Bharat Express at 119.45 per cent this month, it said in a release, according to the PTI.

The Bilaspur-Nagpur and Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express trains registered 97.92 per cent and 95.08 per cent occupancy, respectively.

CSMT-Sainagar and Sainagar-CSMT Vande Bharat trains recorded 93 per cent and 84 per cent occupancy, respectively.

All three trains received "overwhelming response" in May 2023, the CR claimed.

CSMT-Solapur and CSMT-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat trains were launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 10 this year. Before that, he had flagged off Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express on December 11, 2022.

Vande Bharat Express trains have been indigenously designed and can reach a maximum speed of 160 kmph.

The glass-roofed vistadome coaches in trains have attracted about 66,000 passengers in the past six months fetching a revenue of Rs 8.41 crore during November 2022 to April 2023.

“The nine vistadome coaches on Central Railway have received an overwhelming response from passengers. Whether it is the breathtaking views of the valleys, rivers and waterfalls along the Mumbai-Goa route or the spectacular views of the Western Ghats along the Mumbai-Pune route, these coaches with glass tops and wide windowpanes have proved to be a hit,” Central Railway’s chief public relations officer Dr Shivraj Manaspure said.

The vistadome coaches are on the iconic Deccan Queen, the Deccan Express, Madgaon Janashatabdi, Pragati Express Shatabdi Express and the prestigious Tejas Express.

The Mumbai-Madgaon Janshatabdi Express is the foremost with an occupancy of more than 100 per cent i.e. 8256 passengers registering a revenue of Rs. 1.71 crore.

The Pune - Mumbai Pragati Express has registered an occupancy of more than 100 per cent in Up direction i.e from Pune to Mumbai with revenue of Rs. 6.96 Crore.

(with PTI inputs)