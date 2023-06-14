Maharashtra: Man transporting cattle lynched by 'gau rakshaks' in Nashik

The alleged crime came to light on June 10 when Lukman Ansari's body was recovered from a gorge at Ghatandevi in Igatpuri area

A 23-year-old man transporting cattle was lynched allegedly by a group of 'gau rakshaks' (cow vigilantes) in Maharashtra's Nashik district following which six persons have been arrested, police told news agency PTI on Wednesday.

The alleged crime came to light on June 10 when Lukman Ansari's body was recovered from a gorge at Ghatandevi in Igatpuri area, an official told PTI.

Police have taken into custody six gau rakshaks so far and a search is on for more accused in the case, he said. All the accused persons were associated with the Rashtriya Bajrang Dal, a right-wing outfit, he said.

Ansari along with his two aides was transporting cattle on their tempo on June 8 when they were intercepted by about 10-15 "activists" at Vihigaon in Sahapur of Thane district, the official told PTI.

The group then took control of the tempo and "rescued" four bovine animals before driving the vehicle towards Ghatandevi in Igatpuri, he said.

They stopped the tempo at a secluded place and allegedly started assaulting all three. While his aides managed to flee, Ansari could not escape, the official told PTI.

Though the accused have claimed that Ansari lost his life after he fell into a gorge, police suspect he died due to the beating, said the official.

Police have registered two cases, including one under section 302 (murder), of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

Meanwhile, at least 12 cases related to communal tensions have been registered across six districts of Maharashtra including Kolhapur and Ahmednagar over the last three days, a police official told PTI on Tuesday.

A 29-year-old man from Kolhapur, who allegedly used Tipu Sultan's image with the caption 'Bharat Ka Raja' on social media, has been arrested on the charge of causing enmity between two communities, he said.

Kolhapur and Ahmednagar districts witnessed violence last week over social media posts about 18th century Mysuru state ruler Tipu Sultan and 17th century Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

"We have registered offences against six persons over the last two days in Kolhapur, Ahmednagar and Nashik districts and arrested one of them from Kolhapur," the official told PTI.

One of the six men included a 22-year-old from Parner in Ahmednagar district. A case was registered against him over a social media post. Cases were registered against four others hailing from Uttar Pradesh for causing enmity between two groups at Malegaon in Nashik district.

The four had come for a career guidance programme for college students at Malegaon, and allegedly started comparing religions during the program, the police official told PTI.

They were booked under section 295 (A) (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, he said, adding that no arrests were made in this case.

(With inputs from PTI)