Maharashtra: Man wanted for highway dacoity nabbed from Madhya Pradesh

Updated on: 04 March,2023 05:57 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

An official said that based on a tip-off, the police on Friday nabbed the accused from Bind district of Madhya Pradesh and brought him to Palghar district

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock


A 48-year-old man wanted in a case of dacoity in Maharashtra's Thane was arrested from neighbouring Madhya Pradesh after being on the run for six years, police said on Saturday.


Based on a tip-off, the police on Friday nabbed the accused from Bind district of Madhya Pradesh and brought him to Palghar district, an official said.



The arrested accused was part of a gang that waylaid a truck on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway in September, 2018, assistant police inspector Datta Sarak said.


The gang attacked the driver and cleaner of the truck and decamped with the vehicle laden with copper worth more than Rs 1.6 crore, he said.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) was registered against the accused, three of whom were arrested, the official said.

With the latest arrest, the police are on the lookout for four more accused involved in the crime, he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

