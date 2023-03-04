Attack on MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande: Mumbai Police apprehends 2 persons; questioning underway

Mumbai Police have constituted eight teams to track down the accused behind the attack on the MNS leader

Officials of Mumbai Police apprehended two persons regarding an attack on Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Sandeep Deshpande.

According to police, the two persons, arrested on Saturday, are residents of Bhandup West.

Interrogation with the duo is underway. Further information is awaited.

Mumbai Police have constituted eight teams to track down the accused behind the attack on the MNS leader.

On Friday, Deshpande, who is considered a close aide of Raj Thackeray, was attacked near Shivaji Park in Dadar while he was out on a morning walk.

Earlier today, the party led by Raj Thackeray, nephew of former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, released CCTV footage of the incident, showing attackers.

The party claimed that the CCTV footage captured those behind the attack on the MNS leader.

One of the suspects in the footage is seen running away with a wooden stump in his hand, the party claimed.

