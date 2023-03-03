Mumbai: MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande attacked with stump during morning walk; suffers injuries

Deshpande received minor injuries in the incident and is out of danger, he said.

File Photo

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Sandeep Deshpande was injured after being attacked with a stump by three unidentified persons while he was on a morning walk in central Mumbai's Dadar area on Friday morning, a police official said. Deshpande received minor injuries in the incident and is out of danger, he said.

"Three unidentified persons attacked MNS leader Deshpande with a stump during his morning walk at Shivaji Park," the official said, adding that nobody has been arrested in this connection so far. A first information report (FIR) is being registered at the Shivaji Park police station, he said.

