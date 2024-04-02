Maharashtra: Massive fire breaks out at chemical plant in Navi Mumbai; two factories gutted

A massive fire broke out at a chemical plant in an industrial area of Navi Mumbai city of Maharashtra

A massive fire broke out at a chemical plant in an industrial area of Navi Mumbai city of Maharashtra on Tuesday, the PTI reported.

Two other factories were gutted in the vicinity, a fire brigade official said, as per the PTI.

According to the PTI, no one was injured in the blaze that broke out at a chemical unit in the MIDC in Pawne-Koparkhairne around 10.15 am, the official said.

Fire services from the MIDC and 14 fire engines of the fire stations around Koparkharine rushed to the spot and fought the blaze for four hours, he said, the news agency reported on Tuesday.

The blaze was being brought under control by the civic officials, and the cooling operations will be initiated, the official said.

According to the PTI, chemicals leaked from the factory onto the road after the fire and spread to two other manufacturing units in the vicinity and damaged them, he said.

A foul smell emanated from the factory and enveloped the locality, and a thick smoke could be seen from a distance, the official said, as per the PTI.

The cause for the blaze is being probed, and the local police also reached the scene, he said.

Meanwhile, a truck heading from Nashik district in Maharashtra to Mumbai caught fire after hitting a parapet wall in the Kasara Ghat section in Thane district shortly after midnight on Tuesday, police said, according to the PTI.

No one was injured in the incident which took place at around 12.45 am, an official said, adding the truck was completely destroyed, the PTI reported on Tuesday.

The truck first hit the parapet wall on the ghat and was dangling off the structure. Its driver and cleaner immediately jumped out to safety, the official from Kasara police station said, as per the PTI.

The vehicle later caught fire, he said.

After being alerted, the highway patrolling team and fire personnel rushed to the spot and launched a fire-fighting operation. The blaze was doused after about half-an-hour, he said.

It was not yet known what the truck was carrying, the news agency reported.

(with PTI inputs)

