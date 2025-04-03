After the inspection, the Minister of State for Industries engaged in discussions with officials from various departments on unauthorised constructions in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) areas at Shil, Khardi, Mahape Road and other locations

Indranil Naik. Pic/X

Listen to this article Maharashtra minister inspects MIDC land in Thane after complaints of encroachments x 00:00

Maharashtra minister Indranil Naik has conducted an inspection in the Trans-Thane Creek (TTC) industrial area following allegations of unauthorised constructions on the MIDC land and asked officials concerned to take action in the matter, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the inspection on Wednesday, the Minister of State for Industries engaged in discussions with officials from various departments on unauthorised constructions in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) areas at Shil, Khardi, Mahape Road and other locations, reported PTI.

The focus of the review was to determine appropriate legal measures to address the complaints.

The inspection was prompted by concerns raised in the legislative council by MLCs Dhiraj Lingade and Niranjan Davkhare recently, a release from the district information office said.

Stressing the need for swift and coordinated action in the matter, Naik said, "The MIDC, revenue, forest department, municipal corporation and land records (department) should jointly measure the actual area of unauthorised construction as soon as possible, fix the boundaries and take action against the unauthorised construction," reported PTI.

"The unauthorised construction should not be allowed on the MIDC land," he asserted.

A final decision on the matter would be taken after receiving a legal report from the relevant departments, he added.

CIDCO razes 100-room unauthorised structure in Navi Mumbai

CIDCO officials on Wednesday demolished an unauthorised building consisting of 100 rooms located in sector 5 of the Kharghar node in Navi Mumbai, an official release stated.

CIDCO's Chief Vigilance Officer Suresh Mengade said the department has significantly ramped up its demolition activities over the past 100 days.

"In the last 100 days, CIDCO has taken action against more than 100 unauthorised constructions," he stated.

(With inputs from PTI)