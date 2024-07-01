Thane civic body cracks down on illegal bars and restaurants in Yeoor

According to Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), the civic body has intensified its crackdown on illegal establishments, including pubs, hookah parlours, bars

The Thane civic body on Monday razed seven illegal bars and restaurants in Yeoor.

According to Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), the civic body has intensified its crackdown on illegal establishments, including pubs, hookah parlours, bars, and illegal constructions selling narcotics. This operation, which was conducted under the directives of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, saw its fourth consecutive day of action on Monday.

Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao, overseeing the operation, confirmed that seven bars and restaurants in Yeoor were razed, covering an area of approximately 1.42 lakh square feet. Rao warned that any attempts to rebuild these structures would result in immediate demolition and legal consequences, with demolition costs being recovered from the offenders.

Police personnel were deployed in large numbers at places where the drives were carried out. The seven establishments that were razed are Lalala Bar, Bombay Duck, Garwa, Light House, Secrets of Yours, Safari Woods, and Mountain Spirit.

The crackdown was prompted by complaints from the local residents.

To date, TMC has seized and sealed 98 establishments located within 100 meters of schools and colleges. Additionally, 34 unauthorised hookah parlours, pubs, and bars have been evicted, and incremental sheds have been removed from various locations.

Last week, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde directed the municipal and police commissioners of Thane and neighbouring Mira Bhayandar township to pull down and bulldoze all illegal bars and pubs as well as properties engaged in drug-related activities in their jurisdictions.

As per his directions, Thane Municipal Corporation Commissioner Saurabh Rao launched the demolition drive in the city.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde has said that the consumption of narcotic drugs leaves a bad impact on the younger generation and to curb the menace, stringent measures need to be taken.

The Thane civic body and Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) on June 27 razed 13 illegal bars and over 30 paan shops.

In Thane city, eight unauthorised bars and pubs and 31 paan shops were pulled down for operating without permission, the civic corporation said in a release. The drive will continue unabated, it said. Similar action was carried out within the limits of neighbouring MBMC.