Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil meets Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange

Maharashtra Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil meets Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange

Updated on: 05 September,2025 07:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Jarange ended his stir after the Maharashtra government announced the formation of a committee to issue Kunbi caste certificates to Maratha community members with historical evidence of their Kunbi heritage, a social group classified as an Other Backward Class (OBC) in the state

Maharashtra Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil meets Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange

Pic/X

Maharashtra Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil meets Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange
Maharashtra minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil on Thursday met Maratha quota movement leader Manoj Jarange at a private hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Jarange is undergoing treatment after he ended his five-day-long hunger strike for Maratha reservations earlier this week.

Maharashtra minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil on Thursday met Maratha quota movement leader Manoj Jarange at a private hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Jarange is undergoing treatment after he ended his five-day-long hunger strike for Maratha reservations earlier this week.



"If anyone has any confusion with respect to the GR (government resolution or order on Maratha quota), my doors are open for them. Those who want, can come and talk to me instead of speaking in public and creating confusion," said Vikhe Patil, who heads a cabinet sub-committee on issues related to the Maratha community, after the meeting, reported PTI.


"There are no flaws in the GR, but if we need to do any improvement while implementing it, we can do it," the BJP leader added, reported PTI.

Jarange said they discussed how the decisions taken by the government in response to his demands would be implemented.

"We said the process of giving (Kunbi) certificates should take place in a time-bound manner," he said, adding that they also discussed the changes expected in the GR, reported PTI.

"We expect a simplified process and it will take some time," the activist added, reported PTI.

Jarange ended his stir after the Maharashtra government announced the formation of a committee to issue Kunbi caste certificates to Maratha community members with historical evidence of their Kunbi heritage, a social group classified as an Other Backward Class (OBC) in the state. 

Earlier, Jarange warned that if Marathas face betrayal over quota, then the ruling parties in Maharashtra will be made to bite the dust in polls, and asserted that all members of the community would be included under the OBC category, reported PTI.

The quota movement leader was talking to reporters at a private hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, where he was admitted after calling off his 5-day-old hunger strike in Mumbai to press for reservation in education and government jobs for Marathas.

Jarange ended his stir on Tuesday after the Maharashtra government announced the formation of a committee to issue Kunbi caste certificates to Maratha community members with historical evidence of their Kunbi heritage, a social group classified as an Other Backward Class (OBC) in the state.

"If the Hyderabad and Satara gazettes are not implemented in a month, we will make them (ruling parties) bite the dust in the upcoming elections. Step by step, I will ensure that the entire Maratha community is included in the OBC category," he asserted, reported PTI.

The activist said his struggle for reservation is for Marathas from across the state.

"The agitation will continue as the Marathas in the Konkan region are yet to be covered. The people of Konkan should avail themselves of the reservation benefits, or else they will regret it after 40-50 years. They should not listen to anyone and put their future generations in jeopardy," he said, reported PTI.

When reporters asked him about the move to form a cabinet sub-committee to expedite the welfare measures for the OBCs and resolve issues related to reservation, Jarange said they had no objection.

"If we get something, they (some OBC leaders) make demands. They always whine. But if OBCs benefit from it, we are happy. If the government is initiating such steps for OBCs, they should also constitute sub-committees for Dalits, Muslims, tribals and farmers," he added, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

