Maharashtra minister reviews preparations for job fair in Thane

Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant. File Pic

Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant on Monday reviewed preparations for a state government-organised job fair in Thane, the political turf of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, on March 6 and 7, reported news agency PTI.

The job fair in Thane, "Namo Maharojgar Melawa", is aimed at providing employment opportunities to jobless youths from the Konkan division, and will be held at Modella Mill Compound in the Wagle Estate area, reported PTI.

Samant presided over a review meeting and gave instructions to officials to make the job fair in Thane a success, reported PTI.

District Magistrate Ashok Shingare, Thane Municipal Corporation Commissioner Abhijit Bangar, Commissioner of Skill Development Department Nidhi Chaudhary, and Additional Commissioner of Police Mahesh Patil were among those present at the meeting.

Minister Samant directed officials to arrange necessary facilities such as water supply, parking spaces, medical aid stations, ambulances and fire extinguishers for the two-day event, reported PTI.

The police department has been instructed to ensure the safety of attendees, informed District Information Officer Manoj Sanap in an official release.

The job fair in Thane is expected to feature 352 stalls with over 1,000 companies participating each day, said the releas, reported PTI.

On March 6, it is expected that 56,120 individuals will find employment opportunities and the number of job seekers is likely to be 44,774 the next day, said the release, reported PTI.

Earlier, in November last year, Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant appealed to the private sector industries in the state to come forward to make the chief minister's employment scheme and Prime Minister Vishwakarma Yojana a success.

The state industries minister urged the private sector to have faith in the government's policies and said there would be no injustice done to the industries.

Speaking at a business event, Samant said 5,016 industrialists were created under the Mukyamantri Rojgar Nirmiti Yojana last year and 13,256 were created in the last nine months alone.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has so far signed MOUs worth Rs 1,37,000 crore, mostly with big industries, he said.

He further said big projects were coming up in Gadchiroli and a small-scale industry would be set up in the district, for which 5,000 acres of land would be acquired.

The PM Vishwakarma scheme will be implemented in Maharashtra in a mission mode and this would go a long way in creating small industries in every household, he said, adding that the Centre has sanctioned Rs 500 crore for the same.

(With inputs from PTI)